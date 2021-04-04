Drop Technologies Launches Program to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy; Will Give Americans $50 to Get Vaccinated

Drop, the rewards platform personalizing the consumer purchasing journey and giving back instant rewards, today announced #DropCOVID, a campaign that will give $50 worth of Drop points that can be redeemed for gift cards at merchants including Uber, DoorDash, Sephora, and Amazon to any person who gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Live today, the initiative is designed to combat the pandemic and address vaccine hesitancy by rewarding anyone who posts a selfie of getting their vaccine.

While U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to outgrow demand this month, 32% of Americans say they definitely or probably wont get a COVID-19 vaccine, making it difficult to reach the critical mass needed for herd immunity. With the projected uncertainty of the population getting the COVID-19 vaccine, many healthcare companies including Pfizer have called on non-traditional marketers to design tools and programs that drive change in overall vaccine perception.

We believe that brands across industries need to go beyond vaccine education and awareness and take a more active role to help accelerate COVID vaccinations, said Derrick Fung, CEO of Drop. Understanding that all of us are inherently motivated by incentives and rewards, Drops mission is to educate and economically empower our members to make the best decisions daily to live their most optimal lives. It is our hope that our #DropCOVID campaign of giving back to people who get the vaccine will help address vaccine hesitancy, achieve herd immunity and put all of us on a road to normalcy.

How #DropCOVID Works

During the #DropCOVID campaign, everyone who posts a selfie of getting the vaccine on Instagram will receive a cash reward which they are free to use for their favorite restaurants or retailers, or donate to support the American Red Cross. In just three easy steps, anyone can receive $50 in rewards on the Drop platform:

Snap a selfie getting the COVID-19 vaccine; upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #DropCOVID and tagging @JoinDrop Drop will send you a unique code within 24 hours to claim your reward Upon receiving the code, download the Drop app, register and link your credit or debit card, enter your code, and cash in your points to redeem a $50 gift card at a retailer of your choice like Hotels.com, Amazon or Uber

Participants can also donate all or a portion of their $50 to the American Red Cross to help with efforts around vaccine equity.

To learn more about Drop and start redeeming rewards today, sign up in the Apple app and Google Play stores here or visit www.joindrop.com.

About Drop

Drop is on a mission to level-up consumer lives, one reward at a time. Through its personalized commerce platform, Drop intelligently surfaces the right brands, at the right time, to make members everyday better than it was before. Powered by machine learning, Drop matches consumers with over 200+ partner brands to satisfy two main goals: to earn points from their purchases and redeem them for instant rewards. Calling Toronto home but operating under a global mindset, Drop is building the next level experience for our 3 million+ members across North America.

For more information, visit: www.joindrop.com



WebWireID272242

This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.