Canada – Death of an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution

On April 3, 2021, Kenneth McDougall, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died at a community hospital of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. McDougall, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for First Degree Murder since October 28, 2013.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Laura Kirby

Manager, Assessment and Intervention

Stony Mountain Institution

431-277-2640