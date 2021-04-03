“Video Game Careers Demystified” is Free on Amazon for One More Day (until 04/02/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Michael Changs new #1 international bestselling book, Video Game Careers Demystified: Trifecta of Game Makers, Athletes, and Ecosystem in a Thriving Industry. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one last day.

Written by a video game marketer and consultant who had worked in both AAA game development and indie game studios for over a decade.

Come experience the thrills and the ups and downs of this incredible industry – with an emphasis on first-hand accounts of what Its Really Like to develop, launch, and publish video games.

Hear first-hand accounts and Words Of Wisdom – about how THEY got their starts in the video game industry – from celebrated experts who have worked on such iconic games like Pac-Man, Ultima, RuneScape, Dark Age of Camelot, Candy Crush Saga, DungeonKeeper, Dragon Age, Star Wars the Old Republic, ABC Mouse, Halo, Pieces of Flair, Real Racing, FIFA Ultimate Team, and many more.

Together with a framework that allows a young gamer to look inside ones self; explore ones unique set of strengths, weaknesses, talents, and values; decide if this industry is right for ones self, how to stand out, and how to get started

This book seeks to delight, educate, and inspire the readers by answering three sets of questions:

1. What is it Really Like to create and publish games?

2. Does the Industry Offer Viable Opportunities for young people? What about teens who are not STEM-inclined or artistic?

3. Should Educators and Parents Foster, Cultivate, or Cure such dreamers? And if the former, How?

Video Game Careers Demystified by Michael Chang was free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (3/29/2021 – 04/02/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y667QKQ

Heres what some people are saying:

You are all about games. Maybe you just like playing games. Perhaps you dream of making a career out of it. But your [insert person] (grandparent/parent/teacher/sibling/friend) think its just a waste of time. They dismiss your dream of working as a gamer as unrealistic. They think you are crazy. They think it is stupid. How do you prove them wrong? Well, throw this book at them! Course before you do that you should read it first.

Writing is never easy and entails exposing yourself for all the world to judge. In this book, Michael Chang has told the world who he is and what he is about with great honesty. It is well written and easy to understand. A book worth having for any gamer. If nothing else, you can always hand people a copy and say, you should read this before you judge me. – Peter T.

With so few resources on the market the author provides an honest view of the gaming industry. But more importantly the book speaks to non-traditional paths into the industry.

I found the authors disarming tone and subtle humor to be an asset to a professional pursuit that might otherwise be intimidating. It made me feel that there are others like me who might not have the obvious skill set to pursue a place in this competitive field.

If you are even considering a career in gaming reading this gem would be a great start. – Eddie J.

About the Author:

An Angel Investor, trained mind reader and brand/category maker, Michael S. Chang loves to tell powerful stories and move hearts and minds. Michael has commercialized emerging technology for Software companies like Autodesk, Pubmatic, and Citrix.

Brands & Advertisers which he has worked with as a technologist, marketing practitioner, and/or consultant and agency. He feels especially privileged and challenged, having worked with video game publishers RockYou, Jagex, and EA.

His book Video Game Careers Demystified: The Trifecta of Creators, Athletes, and Ecosystem in a Thriving Industry informs and educates young gamers with a Gods eye view of what its really like to develop and publish games. By quoting experts who worked on icons like Halo, Assassins Creed, Battlefield, and ABC mouse – this book encourages young people to look within themselves, and to explore turning their passions into lifelong pursuits in gaming, the arts, technology, and beyond.