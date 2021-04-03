Sculptures by Steven Weinberg, Nude Study Drawings by Richard Prince are in Bruneau & Co.’s April 8th Online Auction

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ online-only Spring Estate Fine Art & Antique auction planned for Thursday, April 8th at 6 pm Eastern time features over 400 lots of paintings, decorative arts, furniture, fine jewelry, silver, Asian arts and collectibles, pulled from prominent estates and collections across New England. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

“Having an online-only auction certainly takes away the action-packed feeling of a live sale, but the safety of our customers and employees is most important,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and Director of Pop Culture. “Also, by using Bidlive.BruneauandCo.com on our mobile app, bidders are able to pay the same buyer’s premium as if they were here in person.”

Kevin Bruneau, the president and owner of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, said he expects “a fun auction with a good eclectic mix of antiques and decorative arts sure to stir up some interest. It’s great to see another Steven Weinberg like what we had in the past. I find his glass remarkable.”

He was referring to two glass sculptures by Weinberg (American, b. 1954) that will be offered as separate lots. One is an untitled polished clear glass cove boat sculpture, with bullicante bubbles wrapped in cobalt blue textured glass (est. $6,000-$9,000). The 6 ½ inch tall sculpture is signed on the bottom edge. Weinberg was a two-time recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant. His sculptures are highly prized by collectors.

The other piece is an untitled Buoy Series vase-shaped clear glass sculpture with textured rust and a green overshot exterior (est. $2,000-$3,000). The sculpture is approximately twelve inches tall and eight inches in diameter, and has been signed on the bottom edge. Weinberg’s work has been shown in museums that including the Louvre in Paris, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (N.Y.) and the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

Three nude study drawings by Richard Prince (N.Y., b. 1949) will be sold as one lot, with a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$30,000. They include a charcoal drawing depicting the back of a nude woman glancing over her shoulder, a red pastel drawing of a nude woman facing away from the viewer with her hair in a bun, and an ink study of an androgynous subject facing away from the viewer. Prince’s work has been exhibited in numerous museums.

