Top Nations Join Air Mission Planning & Support Virtual Conference in April 2021 in 3 Weeks

SMi Group is delighted to announce their 12th Annual Air Mission Planning & Support Conference is proudly sponsored by Airbus and Thinklogical. Convening virtually in just three weeks on the 20th and 21st April 2021, SMi Group welcomes speakers from top nations to deliver key briefings on new and innovative systems, efforts to upgrade, modernise and improve existing platforms. As allied air forces continue to seek the operational edge, this is a must-attend event for those in the air mission planning and support field.

This is SMi’s only conference dedicated to air mission planning and support, the event will have a particular focus on “Maximising Air Power Capabilities by Developing and Integrating Innovative Support Systems.” Key presentations from the top nations, include Belgium, Canada, Israel, Italy, Norway, United Kingdom and USA, and will address:

“Exploring Novel Initiatives to Enhance Data Sharing Capabilities within the ACC and Guarantee Information Superiority in Near-Peer Conflict.” Presented by Colonel Alan Docauer, Division Chief, ACC/A3C, US Air Force

“Streamlining the USAF’s Software Practices to Provide Air Assets and Mission Planners with Additional Flexibility in Future Operations.” Presented by Mr Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer / Co-Lead DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative, US Air Force

“Streamlining Combat and Logistics Support Operations for Expeditionary Forces – A Case Study of OP PRESENCE.” Presented by Colonel Chris McKenna, Commander, 1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force

Opening Keynote Briefing: “Planning a Command and Control Tactic: A Methodology for Achieving Information Advantage.” Presented by Squadron Leader Michael Burley, C2 Tactics & Training, 92 Squadron, Air & Space Warfare Centre, Royal Air Force

“Optimising Logistics and Support Procedures for the F-35 Lighting II During Maritime Operations.” Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Waugh, SO1 Logistics – Lightning Force HQ, RAF/USMC

Opening Keynote Briefing: “RNORAF & Adaptation to Future Warfare: How to Improve Efficacy, Speed, Flexibility, Adaptability and Dynamism in Our Kill Chains.” Presented by Brigadier General Rolf Folland, Inspector of Air Operations, Royal Norwegian Air Force

“Mobility and Independence – Continuing the Evolution of the 3° Stormo Deployable Airbase Activation Modules (DAAM) for Joint NATO Operations.” Presented by Colonel Giovanni Luongo, Commander, 3rd Wing, Italian Air Force

This provides the opportunity to engage with key senior leaders, strategic planners and operators, from host nations and international air forces globally.

SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference

20 – 21 April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

