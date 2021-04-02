Sterlyn Silver Corp., A New York City Top Jewelry Manufacturer

Sterlyn Silver Corp. is a fast-paced, highly technical, and masterfully skilled jewelry manufacturer. With a factory in New Jersey and a corporate office based in New York, all our services are provided in-house by some of the finest craftsmen the NY-NJ Metropolitan area has to offer. Our Sterlyn Silver Corp. jewelry experts are easily accessible over the phone and via email, seeking to assist diverse clientele in every segment of the jewelry-making process. Whether it be product development, design consultation, polishing, plating, stone setting, or diligent quality assurance, Sterlyn Silver Corp. covers it all.

Sterlyn Silver Corp. understands the importance and sensitivity required in handling any design. We established a factory in New Jersey, to pair with our corporate office in New York, to ensure all our clientele’s needs are being met with organized urgency and care. Sterlyn Silver Corp. collaborates with top brands, retailers, and widely recognized designers to produce trendy designs that are then fashioned into three-dimensional digital renderings with computer-aided design or CAD software. These renderings are then converted into detailed wax models for casting. Our New Jersey factory utilizes only traceable, sustainable, and ethically sourced silver and fair-trade gold metal for casting jewelry. In a cultural melting pot like New York City, our corporate office understands the opportunity at hand to advocate and spread awareness of ethical business practices while our New Jersey factory implements them.

Email: [email protected]

Address: 12 Ehrle Pl, Clifton, NJ 07013