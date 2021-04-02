The Farmers on Wheels will be Extending Free Nationwide Shipping on all Produce Box Deliveries

The Farmers On Wheels online farmers market continues to grow and expand its customer base. This fresh produce co-op serves the Greater Bay Area, however, they are extending free shipping of their produce boxes anywhere in the country. That means you can now get fresh, high quality fruits and vegetables from The Farmers On Wheels delivered right to your door with no additional shipping fees, even if you aren’t in the Greater Bay Area.

The Farmers On Wheels brings fresh produce from local, family farms to hungry customers looking for healthy food sources. This helps small family farms reach more consumers. The Farmer’s On Wheels is giving its growers a chance to market and sell to online shoppers across the country. Freshly harvested food is at its peak taste and nutritional value so most people prefer small farm produce to preservative covered imports. The Farmers On Wheels is making quality produce more widely available.

It’s important to support independent producers in our ever-evolving world of food supply and sales. Over 25% of Americans are shopping for groceries online. Small producers are struggling to compete with large companies offering home delivery services of their products. Fewer people in stores browsing means fewer people are picking up fresh produce that many farmers sell there. The Farmers On Wheels brings the produce section to you.

Small farms are looking for ways to expand their horizons. The Farmers On Wheels is facilitating that for their producers. Now, these products can be delivered free to communities that may not have access to organic grocers or stores with fresh produce. The extension of free nationwide shipping on these wonderful farm-raised fresh fruit and vegetable boxes can help fill the growing demand for fresh food. It also eliminates issues with delivery distance radius so growers can sell to consumers anywhere.

If you don’t have a local farmers market, or yours has been shuttered because of the pandemic, you can rely on The Farmers On Wheels to bring you healthy, farm-fresh products. In-person sales have suffered in favor of convenient online grocery and delivery services. Small farms rely on in-person sales for much of their revenue, through this co-op they can still reach those consumers that want to order quality produce from home.



If you want to shop at the Farmer’s Market from home, check out The Farmer’s On Wheels.

They will send out all of your favorites straight from their farms and small producers. It’s time to scale up fresh food sales online. You don’t have to settle for the “substitution” fruit from your usual grocery delivery service. Simply place an order from The Farmers On Wheels and watch for your next box of delightful produce to arrive.

About The Farmers On Wheels

The Farmers On Wheels connects families to farms by packaging and delivering fresh, local, seasonal and organic produce directly from the farms to your doorstep. Say goodbye to long lines at the supermarket, carrying heavy bags home, and low quality produce. For more information please visit https://thefarmersonwheels.com.

