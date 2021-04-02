Houston, PA Author Publishes Children’s Cookbook

A Kid’s Book for COVID-19: Cooking Pizza in Quarantine, a new book by Jacqueline Elaine Mannina, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book



A Kid’s Book for COVID-19 is a story about two children who, with the help of their mother, find a way to entertain themselves during self-quarantine. After cooking a homemade pizza, the Pepperoni family discover a way to keep their spirits up, help others, and still maintain safe practices during this unprecedented time.

About the Author



Jacqueline Elaine Mannina lives in Southwestern Pennsylvania with her father and sister. Four years ago, when she was sixteen, she lost her mother to cancer, and through that difficult time, there were many obstacles and trials she had to overcome. Her mother had always instilled the value of education in Jacqueline, therefore she was able to persevere through school and continue on her educational path.

I want to dedicate my first book to my mom Elaine, who is my main motivator and my inspiration. My mom raised me to follow my heart and believe in my dreams. My mom helped me reach my full potential by always reading with me at a young age, and I know that she would be thrilled to see my first children’s book. Without my Mom’s wise words and guidance, I would not be who I am today. I know my Mom is smiling down at me as my first book is being published.

I also want to dedicate this book to my grandmother Frances Mannina. My grandmother would make this simple homemade pizza dish that the Pepperoni children make within this book. My dad and his two sisters absolutely loved the pizza, and my grandmother’s neighbors even did too

A Kid’s Book for COVID-19: Cooking Pizza in Quarantine is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4250-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.