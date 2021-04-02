Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ:PM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Jesus Christ a perfect embodiment of compassion.





In a message on Good Friday, Shri Modi tweeted



“Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick.”

