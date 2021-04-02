Select Page

Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ:PM

Apr 2, 2021 | Business

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Jesus Christ a perfect embodiment of compassion.


 

In a message on Good Friday, Shri Modi tweeted


“Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

