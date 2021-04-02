Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ:PM

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called Jesus Christ a perfect embodiment of compassion.
In a message on Good Friday, Shri Modi tweeted
“Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021
Read this release in:
Urdu
,
Hindi
,
Marathi
,
Bengali
,
Manipuri
,
Gujarati
,
Odia
,
Tamil
,
Telugu
,
Kannada
,
Malayalam