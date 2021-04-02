Credence Security Appoints Kevin Buchler as Head of Forensics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Apr 1, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Kevin Buchler has been named the Head of Digital Forensics & Incident Response at Credence Security: the PAN-EMEA speciality distributor of cybersecurity, digital forensics, governance, risk, and compliance solutions. Kevin will lead the digital forensics business across the Middle East and India region. Buchler is a seasoned sales and channel professional with a proven track record delivering results in all aspects of the channel community, from specialized resellers, distribution, and vendors at companies like MCMS, LG Electronics, Mustek Distribution, and Acer.

“I’m excited to join the largest digital forensics-focused distributor in the region,” said Buchler. “They not only have an unparalleled understanding of the region, but also a wonderful reputation for delivering leading digital forensic technologies and solutions.” Buchler most recently ran sales and channels across Africa for digital forensics vendor MCMS – Detego.

“Buchler’s hire is timely, when it comes to the ever-growing increase of cyberattacks, with both the private and government sectors feeling the effects,” said Garreth Scott, Credence Security’s Managing Director. “Indeed, regional industries including banking & finance, oil & gas and critical infrastructure are constantly finding themselves in the crosshairs of cybercrime, making them the most heavily targeted sectors in the region.” The UAE, for instance, has seen a 250% increase in cyberattacks in the past year, with phishing and ransomware incidents increasing rapidly in frequency.

The global Digital Forensics Market is expected to reach USD 7410.9 million by 2025 with the emergence of computing shaped by the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rapid increase in the number of mobiles, computers, and other electronic devices across the globe. Growth in the Digital Forensic sector is further driven by increases in financials-related crimes, including insurance fraud, investment fraud, robbery, forgery, identity theft. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its aftermath are expected to boost the digital forensics market as it helps to tackle increased fraudulent activities.

“We are committed to expanding our already well-established channel community across the Middle East, Africa, and India region while continuing to bring leading global digital forensics vendors to the region,” said Philip Cherian, Credence Security’s Channel Director. “We see ourselves as an extension of our vendors in providing pre-and post-sales support.”

