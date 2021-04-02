Canada – Death of an inmate from Atlantic Institution 

Renous, New Brunswick – Correctional Service Canada
On April 1, 2021, James Walsh, an inmate from Atlantic Institution died while in our custody.
At the time of his death, Mr. Walsh, had been serving a 2 year sentence, since May 27, 2019, for failing to comply with probation order, failing to comply with condition of undertaking, break enter and commit, uttering threats to cause death and obstructing a peace officer.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner’s Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Atlantic Institution
-30-