Venera Technologies announces enhancements to Quasar, its Native Cloud File QC solution, to process over a thousand files, simultaneously

Today, Venera Technologies announced it has achieved a milestone in continued expansion and enhancements of Quasar, its native cloud QC solution. It performed a ‘real life’ scenario of successfully processing one thousand files in the cloud simultaneously, proving the extent of the robustness and scalability of its architecture.

Quasar is the first native cloud QC service in the market, where its dynamic scalability, high level of security, and extensive QC capabilities, has set it apart in the quality control and content validation market. Its advanced features like QC of 4K content, HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR-10+), IMF packages, Harding PSE validation along with advanced video and audio validation features has made it a favorite solution amongst media companies worldwide.

Code named ‘Quasar Leap’, Venera set out to push its already dynamically scalable, reliable native-cloud QC solution, to reach capabilities unheard of before, proving it can handle any QC project, no matter what the volume of content and how quickly it needs to be processed.

As migration of content workflows to the cloud accelerates, in part prompted by the pandemic as well as a larger interest in cloud-based computing, cloud-based archiving becomes a more cost effective alternative to hosting and managing on-premise servers and systems. Many media organizations already have or will soon have PETA bytes (!) of content in their cloud storage. They face the daunting task of managing a cloud-based workflow to monetize that archived content by restoring, ingesting, transcoding, and ultimately delivering that content to audiences. And one step that is naturally important in this workflow is ensuring that all the content goes through quality control at various stages before delivery to the end user. And that is where the just announced massive simultaneous QC processing ability of Quasar will be much needed to minimize delays in this effort. Check out our recent blog on Quasar Leap at https://www.veneratech.com/quasar-leap-scalability-cloud-qc-service/

“Given the rapidly growing volume of content that uses our cloud-based platform, we needed the ability to expand the number of files we need to process in a moment’s notice. Quasar’s massive concurrent QC processing capability gives us the scalability we required and effectively meets our needs.”, said Tony Huidor, SVP of Products & Technology at Cinedigm, a premier independent content distributor, and an early benefactor of ‘Quasar Leap’.

“Our engineering team, looked closely at various segments of the Quasar architecture and identified even more advanced ways of handling large volume of content simultaneously. We are very excited since this advanced capability benefits all of our SaaS solution customers, whether they have 100,000 files or 100 files, or even a few files. It ensures our Quasar SaaS solution can work uninterrupted and unaffected regardless of how many jobs are being processed by our customers in the cloud.”, said Fereidoon Khosravi, SVP of Business Development at Venera Technologies.

Quasar’s extreme scalability, which allows it to handle processing of thousands of files simultaneously, ensures a much faster and substantially less costly alternative to traditional VM-based solutions.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMate™, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the latest addition to Venera’s QC suite of products. It is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync, caption overlap on burnt-in text, profanity, timing issues, and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.