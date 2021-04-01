Unity Business Exhibition debuts in Dubai; Anishkaa Gehani addresses on the importance of PR in the new normal

Ms. Anishkaa Gehani, Founder and CEO of Yardstick Marketing Management was the first speaker of the day to talk about positives of PR, highlighting the importance of PR and the art of storytelling. She spoke on the significance of PR in the new normal and how brand building and brand awareness are two of the main key roles of PR which plays an important part in building Brand Equity. At the exhibition Anishkaa also showcased some of her recent client case studies that exhibit how her innovative and strategic PR campaigns have been successful in garnering stellar results for her



clients.

