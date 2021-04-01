Top Nations Join Air Mission Planning and Support Virtual Conference in April 2021 in 3 weeks

Interested parties can register their place for US$299 for military and government personnel and US$999 for commercial organisations on http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR5.
This is SMis only conference dedicated to air mission planning and support, the event will have a particular focus on ‘Maximising Air Power Capabilities by Developing and Integrating Innovative Support Systems. Key presentations from the top nations, include Belgium, Canada, Israel, Italy, Norway, United Kingdom and USA, and will address:
Exploring Novel Initiatives to Enhance Data Sharing Capabilities within the ACC and Guarantee Information Superiority in Near-Peer Conflict. Presented by Colonel Alan Docauer, Division Chief, ACC/A3C, US Air Force
Streamlining the USAFs Software Practices to Provide Air Assets and Mission Planners with Additional Flexibility in Future Operations. Presented by Mr Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer / Co-Lead DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative, US Air Force
Streamlining Combat and Logistics Support Operations for Expeditionary Forces – A Case Study of OP PRESENCE. Presented by Colonel Chris McKenna, Commander, 1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force
Opening Keynote Briefing: Planning a Command and Control Tactic: A Methodology for Achieving Information Advantage. Presented by Squadron Leader Michael Burley, C2 Tactics & Training, 92 Squadron, Air & Space Warfare Centre, Royal Air Force
Optimising Logistics and Support Procedures for the F-35 Lighting II During Maritime Operations. Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Waugh, SO1 Logistics Lightning Force HQ, RAF/USMC
Opening Keynote Briefing: RNORAF & Adaptation to Future Warfare: How to Improve Efficacy, Speed, Flexibility, Adaptability and Dynamism in Our Kill Chains. Presented by Brigadier General Rolf Folland, Inspector of Air Operations, Royal Norwegian Air Force
Mobility and Independence – Continuing the Evolution of the 3° Stormo Deployable Airbase Activation Modules (DAAM) for Joint NATO Operations. Presented by Colonel Giovanni Luongo, Commander, 3rd Wing, Italian Air Force
This provides the opportunity to engage with key senior leaders, strategic planners and operators, from host nations and international air forces globally.
The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure is available on http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR5.
SMis 12th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference
20 21 April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR5
