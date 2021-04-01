SEO National Wins Bid to Optimize Web Traffic for Heat Cable Installer

A nationally recognized leader in search engine optimization, SEO National helps companies across the Wasatch Front and beyond to increase their search engine page rankings without resorting to paid advertising. This philosophy makes them an attractive business partner to many thriving companies attempting to expand their online customer base. SEO National is pleased to partner with Wasatch Heat Cable and assist another great Utah company in being discovered online.

Wasatch Heat Cable has been helping Utah homeowners manage rooftop snow and ice accumulation for nearly 20 years. With a background in construction, owner Eric Wimmer understands that although snow is great for ski resorts, it can wreak havoc on your roof. Wimmer founded Wasatch Heat Cable knowing there was a better way to deal with ice dams and rooftop snow. He and his team thrive on finding the perfect solution to keep the snow melting, preventing ice buildup and snow damage, even working with architects to design roofs ideal for Utah’s cold, snowy winters.

“The service that Wasatch Heat Cable offers Utah residents is truly unique,” said SEO President Damon Burton. “Two feet of heavy snow on top of your house is a significant problem, and most homeowners aren’t equipped to deal with it when storms hit. We hope to use our search engine optimization expertise to let people know that there are preventative options available.”

With over 14 years of experience in search engine optimization, SEO National is well-acquainted with the industry trends. While many still rely on short advertising bursts to boost page rank, SEO embraces a different philosophy. Burton believes in developing long-term relationships with his clients, finding out what makes them unique, and leveraging this information to show online audiences what each company has to offer.

“Great businesses really sell themselves,” remarked Burton. “Our SEO campaigns, in essence, focus on getting search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo, to show these fantastic companies higher in the search results. With more online visibility, they appeal to and ultimately gain more customers.”

SEO National seeks to achieve lasting results for themselves and their customers using the same techniques. Over the years, their clients have included companies of all sizes, from small local start-ups, to Inc. 5000 and NBA retail divisions. The success of their SEO methodology speaks for itself as their business is 100% inbound referral-driven business.

To learn more about how SEO National partners with clients like Wasatch Heat Cable boost their page rank and gain customers online, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.