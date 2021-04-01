Mark Spain Real Estate Becomes Top 50 US Independent Brokerage in Just Second Year on Real Trends Top 500 List

Mark Spain Real Estate, in just its fifth year as a brokerage, has moved into the top 150 brokerages in the U.S. on the Real Trends 500 list of top-producing residential real estate firms in the United States. The Top 500 list was officially released by Real Trends on March 25, 2021.

From this list, the top independent brokerages are also categorized and Mark Spain Real Estate improved 21 places over last year, officially breaking into the top 50 independent real estate brokerages in the country.

The Atlanta-based firm that has quickly expanded into several Southeastern cities, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa, jumped 57 places on this competitive list. Mark Spain Real Estate completed 5,647 transaction sides, a 34.5% percent increase over 2019.

Additionally, Mark Spain Real Estate earned the No. 224 spot for 2020 sales volume, closing $1,447,234,473 in real estate. This represented a nearly 38% increase over the firm’s 2019 total sales volume. Mark Spain Real Estate was also named to the Real Trends Billionaires’ Club (firms exceeding $1 billion in sales) jumping 63 spots.

“We are truly humbled to have moved up so briskly on these Real Trends top brokerage lists,” noted Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. “At Mark Spain Real Estate we believe in focusing on people over transactions and leading with a servant’s heart, making concerted efforts to give back to the communities in which we live and serve.”

Mark Spain Real Estate has five offices in metro Atlanta, one in Athens, Ga. as well as locations in Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville and two branches opening in Orlando and Tampa April 1st. It also offers a popular home sale alternative, with its Guaranteed Offer program. Home sellers can get an offer on their homes and close as quickly as 21 days, without the hassle and stress of home showings or open houses.

“We are so thankful for our agents, staff and our clients, who did not let the challenges of a year-long pandemic hold them back,” said Mark Spain Real Estate President John Makarewicz. “The idea of home has probably never had more significance than it does now, with so many people working remotely and many students still attending school from home.”

Founded in 1987, Real Trends is an industry leader in news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry. Among its real estate industry contributions is sponsoring and compiling these annual brokerage ranking lists—now in its 34th year—as well as The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals in the nation (for which the Mark Spain team has ranked No. 1 in closings for three straight years). The real estate firms comprising the Real Trends 500 list represented 38% of all brokerage-controlled real estate sales in the U.S. in 2020.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other firm in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S. honor the last three consecutive years by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends for annual sales production and is a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design was named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends in 2019 and 2020. MarkSpain.com also earned recognition as a Top 10 Overall Website in 2019 and 2020. The company was honored in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 as one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, as one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate made its fourth appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2021 and debuted in 2020 on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As a company leader with cutting edge ideas like its Guaranteed Offer program and innovative and award-winning website, Mark Spain was honored in February as a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker. Compiled by RISMedia, a leading residential real estate industry information provider, the Newsmakers list includes nearly 300 industry professionals and Spain was named one of the Trailblazers/Agents of Change. He was also recognized as one of the PropTech 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate. The firm had a record sales year again in 2020, with more than $1.4 billion in gross sales volume, a 46.5% increase year-over-year. In line with its core value of leading with a servant’s heart, Mark Spain Real Estate’s 2020 partnerships with charitable causes in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh resulted in nearly a half million dollars raised for charity.