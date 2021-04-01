Canada – Media Advisory – Elora, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Peter Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Three Rivers; Jaya James, Executive Director of HOPE House; and His Worship Kelly Linton, Mayor of the Township of Centre Wellington.

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Zoom event: Media are asked to register with Kendra Martin via email (KMartin@centrewellington.ca) to receive a participation link.

Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Township of Centre Wellington’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNtoKR8bjPIx9giRQXnK50A

