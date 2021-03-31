The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation Announce An Evening with Chopin

Filmed in Three Locations Around the World, Young Pianists Set to Showcase Artistry in Streamed Concert Available on Valhalla Media Live Starting April 10 at 2pm CDT

Bozeman, Montana, Chicago, IL., United States., March 31, 2021 — The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation announced today that it would be sponsoring An Evening with Chopin, a concert dedicated to showcasing the talents of young pianists from around the world. The concert will be available for streaming on April 10 at 2pm CDT on Valhalla Media Live for one week from the time of release. According to the foundation, “the pandemic and following civil unrest has created a dire situation for the world of arts and especially for young promising artists, the Board of our Foundation has decided to redirect its efforts to support and strengthen local community in attributing grants to young artists in the United States and overseas.”

Filmed in Latvia, Azerbaijan, and Italy, three rising stars were chosen to participate in the Chopin-centric program hosted from Australia by Madeline Cross Parkin, the foundation’s Director of Grants (Brisbane, Australia). Audiences can expect to hear from Katrina Suroveca (Riga, Latvia), Murad Abasov (Baku, Azerbaijan), and Martina Consonni (Como, Italy) in the 60 minute concert stream. The repertoire will range from Chopin classics to rarely heard gems.

Valhalla Media Live and its team has been tasked with spearheading the filming logistics and post-production of the multi-country offering, aiming to fulfill their mission of bringing world class artistry to viewers around the world. The stream will be viewable on any smart device and remain available for 72 hours after initial purchase.

Tickets are $8.95/student suggested price & $14.95/adult suggested price and available for purchase at valhallamedia.live, however a pay option is enabled for this concert.

“The world of music is international and does not know borders. Music brings peace and joy around the world.” – The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation

About Valhalla Media:

Re-energizing the world of classical music in a new digital realm, Valhalla Media is committed to providing online performing arts content that features fresh and creative programming, while helping artists and arts organizations re-imagine the ways in which they can broaden and connect with their audiences. Together, working directly with artists and producing organizations, Valhalla Media will elevate its colleagues and help them thrive on the stage of the 21st Century. Learn more at valhallamedia.live

About The Scheer Foundation:

The Scheer Foundation is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music in 2020 and is sponsoring young promising artists around the world. The Scheer Foundation is currently sponsoring close to 10 students around the world Learn more at www.scheerfoundation.org The artists are located in Italy, Latvia, Azerbaijan, The USA, Greece and Australia

Contact:

Shelby Homiston

The Scheer Foundation

9903 Santa Monica Blvd – Ste 627

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

3105259037

pr@valhallamedia.io

http://www.scheerfoundation.org