Introducing: Laser Hair Removal at Mane Center for Advanced Hair Restoration

Mane Center for Advanced Hair Restoration, located in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is incredibly pleased to announce that we are now offering the latest laser hair removal treatment near you.

Mane Center’s laser hair removal is a non-invasive and safe procedure that uses high-intensity laser beams to prevent hair growth, by damaging the hair follicles. With the acquisition of the Venus Epileve hair removal device we now offer state-of-the-art laser technology. This procedure can effectively remove hair from nearly any part of the body, including the face, neck, arms, chest, shoulders, underarms, legs, back, and bikini lines.

Laser hair removal is usually permanent, but requires occasional touchup sessions after your treatment to maintain the results. This is a medical procedure that requires trained professionals to perform. Mane Center for Advanced Hair Restoration has a dedicated team of qualified medical professionals performing this procedure. Our laser hair removal price starts at $50, but varies depending on the size of the treatment area and the number of sessions required.

We are ranked among the most renowned and trusted hair transplant clinics for most of the preferred “hair transplant near me” searches near Chevy Chase, MD. We provide the most effective solutions for all your hair fall problems and queries.

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal:

Accurate results with no downtimeTreatment requires only a few minutes to an hourProvides permanent results after 3 to 7 sessionsEliminates ingrown hairsThe perfect option for people with sensitive skin