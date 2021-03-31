Limited Eudemon Bahamut Released

Here is your chance to get this limited new Eudemon! Download Eudemons Online(https://www.eudemons.com) and claim your Gift Pack from April 1 to April 12! The new chapter of your adventure starts here with Bahamut!

For players unfamiliar with Eudemons Online, it is a MMORPG set in the mythic fantasy world of Cronus. Players pick from one of 7 classes: Warrior, Mage, Paladin, Vampire, Necromancer, Shadow Knight and Elf Ranger, allowing players access to a wealth of skills and unique Eudemons to help on their quest.

Eudemons, as the game is named for, refer to the robust pet system that allows players to hatch, evolve, train, and enter battle with over 100 different Eudemons, bringing up to three into battle at one time.

The game gives experience at lightning speed, making it possible to reach level 20 in only 15 minutes of game play just by grinding some of the low level enemies. One of the other features of Eudemons Online are the PvP mechanics, which span from player vs. player dueling and open world player kill to all-out legion wars and PvP tournaments.

(How to Claim Gift Pack: Step 1: Copy the Gift Pack Code down below. Step 2: Download Eudemons Online and choose your favorite server. Step 3: Find ‘Hot Event’ in the game and enter your Gift Pack Code, and then you may claim your pack from Lorraine (Prize Legate) in the market.)

