HappyNest Continues Nationwide Growth with Expansion to Indiana and Additional Counties in Virginia and Texas

With individuals and businesses alike looking to save time and money, the demand for HappyNest pickup and delivery laundry services has soared over the last year in particular, said John MacKrell, CEO and founder of HappyNest. We are excited to onboard Indiana, and continue to expand throughout Virginia and Texas, on track to quickly roll out HappyNest to the rest of the U.S.

The HappyNest app allows individuals to schedule regular, next-day laundry pickup and delivery or as-needed service. After leaving your laundry bag out for pickup at your designated location, clothes, bedding, and any other dirty laundry is washed, dried, folded, and delivered back to you the next day. Laundry-heavy businesses like Airbnb vacation rentals, hotels, restaurants, medical facilities, health clubs, and spas are saving time and money outsourcing with HappyNest in their area.

HappyNest service in Northwest Indiana is provided by two locations of Premier Laundry Solutions, operated by David Gramke. As a single father who knows laundry personally and professionally, he has added the pickup and delivery service to keep his laundry business at the forefront of the industry.

Pickup and delivery laundry service in Prince William County Virginia is provided by SuperSuds in Woodbridge. Owner Bob Schwartz has been operating multiple laundromat locations with drop-off and curbside service, but is adding the HappyNest pickup and delivery service due to demand.

HappyNest in Houston is provided by EZZ Washateria, owned and operated by Joe Cappaso since 2020. The facility has 30 energy efficient washers and 20 dryers in its 2,800 square foot facility. Long commutes in the area that are leaving people strapped for time are driving the requests for pickup and delivery service.

Individuals and businesses interested in offloading their laundry can use the HappyNest app to easily sign up and schedule the next-day service at: https://www.happynest.com/sb/signup/.

Laundromat owners interested in boosting their business by adding or increasing pickup and delivery services via HappyNest can learn more at:



https://www.happynest.com/partner-portal/.

About HappyNest



HappyNest is a convenient, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and fast pickup and delivery laundry service sweeping the U.S. The companys mobile app links consumers to reputable area laundromats for on-demand, customizable, next-day service. With the decline in the laundry services market due to the economic slowdown, HappyNest is giving new life to laundromat owners and their highly efficient washers and dryers that use 40% less energy than household appliances that would otherwise sit idle. HappyNest is a no brainer for individuals who would rather spend time otherwise and for busy employees working in laundry-heavy businesses. Check availability in your area at www.happynest.com or call 855-335-9274. Follow on LinkedIn.

