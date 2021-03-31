Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette Completes Second Annual Winter Gear Drive with Connections for The Homeless

Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, located at 819 Ridge Road in Wilmette, wrapped up its second annual winter gear drive to benefit Connections for the Homeless and the people it works with in the northern Chicago suburbs. Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette is a franchise of Lapels Dry Cleaning, an innovative, environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts.

Starting on December 1, 2020 and running through January 16, 2021, Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, accepted donations of new and lightly used winter gear; mostly consisting of men’s and women’s winter coats, hats, and gloves. All totaled, Lapels Dry Cleaning customers donated around 700 pounds of clothing.

“A year ago, when we were a new business to the area, we wanted to get involved in the local community. Connections for the Homeless is such a great cause it was a natural to want to help them,” said Fahim Zuberi, the owner of Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette. “In our second year of doing this, we couldn’t be happier with the response of our customers, particularly in light of the pandemic.”

Connections for the Homeless serves 2,100 people annually in 52 Chicagoland communities. Those services include drop-in day-time shelters, overnight shelter, housing, eviction prevention and advocacy. Lapels Dry Cleaning cleaned all the clothing collected, which will be dispersed among people utilizing Connections for the Homeless services.

“Congratulations to Fahim and the folks at Connections for the Homeless for the second very successful drive,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels and co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “Lapels Dry Cleaning owners across the country are very active in the communities they serve, particularly during the pandemic. Lapels owners have donated clothing to local homeless shelters, donated to food pantries, donated masks, and so much more. We commend Fahim on his efforts.”

For more information on the winter gear drive or Connections for the Homeless, you can visit connect2home.org or call 847-475-7070.

Lapels’ environmentally-friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes. Additionally, Lapels Dry Cleaning sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers.

Hours at Lapels Dry Cleaning in Wilmette are: Monday through Friday, 7 am to 6 pm; Saturday 9 am to 4 pm.

For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning of Wilmette, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/wilmette/.

Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; box storage and fur storage. Lapels Dry Cleaning has stores in Arizona (Buckeye, Gilbert, Chandler, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Yuma), California (Gilroy, Hollister), Colorado (Littleton), Connecticut (Cromwell), Florida (Fleming Island, Tampa); Illinois (Wilmette); Massachusetts (Abington, Allston, Bedford, Boston, Boston Seaport, South Boston, Brighton, Burlington, Cohasset, Concord, Dedham, Dover, Easton, Hanover, Hingham, Kingston, North Andover, Malden, Marshfield, Martha’s Vineyard, Newtonville, Norton, Stoughton, Waltham, Wakefield, Wellesley, Westwood, W Roxbury and Wilmington), Mississippi (New Albany, Olive Branch, Tupelo, Oxford, Pontotoc), New Jersey (Brick, Somerville), New York (Latham), North Carolina (Charlotte), Oklahoma (Edmond, Oklahoma City), Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg), South Carolina (Fort Mill, Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Carolina Forest), Tennessee (Arlington, Brentwood, Franklin, Germantown, Nashville), Texas (Brownsville, Little Elm, Prosper, Spring). Additional locations are coming soon to Bloomsburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ and Brooklyn, NY.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company’s Web site, www.lapelsfranchise.com and www.mylapels.com