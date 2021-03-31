Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Heather Goldsmith on 25 Years

Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Heather Goldsmith on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company. “My entire professional career has been with Future Electronics,” she said. “Being a part of the explosive growth of this company has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Heather began working at Future Electronics on November 20, 1995, after finishing her degree in Management at McGill University. Her first position was as a Marketer in the Logic team. After several years working as WW Business Manager with the Discretes and Optoelectronics teams, Heather then joined the Future Lighting Solutions team in 2006, where she held senior marketing positions for five years.

In 2011, she returned to Optoelectronics in the role of Product Marketing Manager, and in 2014 she was promoted to Director of Product Marketing for Electromechanical.

Today, Heather is Director of Digital Product Content and Operations with Future’s Global Digital Marketing & E-Commerce team, a position she has held since 2019. “The way to be successful at Future is to never say ‘no’, but to say ‘how’,” she said. “Be a team player, be a driver, and be positively persistent.”

Outside of work, Heather enjoys reading, hiking, painting, and spending time with her husband, children and friends. “I also love football,” she said, “and I still root for the Miami Dolphins.”

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com