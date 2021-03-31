Japan – Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2021 decreased 4.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 26,777 units (down 11.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,462 units (down 26.3%)CX-30: 7,454 units (down 19.7%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2021 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased production of commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2021]CX-30: 9,878 units (down 17.0% year on year)MAZDA2: 4,590 units (up 8.7%)MAZDA3: 3,998 units (down 15.2%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2021 increased 1.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.6% (unchanged year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.1points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2021]MAZDA2: 2,673 units (up 10.8% year on year)CX-5: 2,587 units (down 13.2%)CX-8: 2,557 units (up 67.5%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in February 2021 decreased 8.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America and Europe.

[Exports of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 26,497 units (down 11.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,843 units (down 25.0%)CX-9: 5,866 units (up 15.1%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in February 2021 increased 4.4% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, China and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in February 2021]CX-5: 29,845 units (down 3.2% year on year)CX-30: 17,299 units (up 12.7%)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 16,682 units (up 7.6%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com (bit.ly/3sEfAmY).

