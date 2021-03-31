Buy Bulk Hardware is one-stop-shop for retail individuals & contractors, building, home & garden needs

Buy Bulk Hardware Launches Hundreds of New Products Available for Purchase Online As Single Items or In Bulk

Buy Bulk Hardware, Inc (BBH) announces that it has recently launched hundreds of new products on its eCommerce website. Buy Bulk Hardware is a competitive leader in the hardware tools industry and sells discounted top-brand home improvement products online. The main product lines on the website include Hardware & Tools, Door Locks, Plumbing Supplies, and Commercial & Residential Cleaning Supplies.

Over the last 25 years, Bulk Buy Hardware has forged relationships with major hardware brands, importers, and leading hardware wholesale distributors throughout the US that allow the company to offer low-priced products to individuals and companies. Buy Bulk Hardware works with top brands, such as Grip Tight Tools, Premiere Lock, and Plumb Tech. Buy Bulk Hardware markets its products to contractors, small and large businesses, organizations, and individuals who prefer to purchase hardware items in bulk. Buy Bulk Hardware’s mission is to sell its products at the lowest price it can while still being able to offer friendly, reliable, and prompt service.

Buy Bulk Hardware always welcomes new customers and is committed to offering the same dedication and loyalty that have kept its existing customers coming back year after year. No business is too big or too small to place an order on Buy Bulk Hardware. Buy Bulk Hardware sells to the general public in bulk or retail.

In addition to its main product lines, Buy Bulk Hardware also sells shipping supplies, paint supplies, masonry & concrete tools, safety equipment, tool storage, drills, and drill bits. In recognition of the difficulties companies and individuals have had in finding products that help to protect against the spread of COVID-19, Buy Bulk Hardware is now listing masks and hand sanitizer on its “New Arrivals” section. Not only does it list standard protective masks, but also Grade A quality, CE certified masks as well as KN95 CE certified respirator masks.

Buy Bulk Hardware lists the price for each item clearly right on the website along with the discount the customer is given when buying the item in bulk. The greater the quantity purchased, the bigger the discount. Items are available for purchase individually as well as in bulk. Buy Bulk Hardware offers free ground shipping on orders that are $35.00 and higher for orders placed and shipped within the United States.

Customer service for Buy Bulk Hardware is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. The phone number to reach customer service to place an order is on the website along with the email address and a contact page.

The Buy Bulk Hardware, Inc website can be found at https://www.buybulkhardware.com/.

About Buy Bulk Hardware