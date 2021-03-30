USU Closes Six Figure Contract with Canadian Insurance Leader

USU, the leading provider of intelligent software and services for IT and customer service management, announces a large Canadian insurance institution (The “Customer”) has signed a three year agreement to use USU Software Asset Management.

The six-figure contract is yet another proofpoint that USU remains the preferred Software Asset Management solution in the North American market.

After an in-depth evaluation process, The Customer’s seasoned and experienced SAM team selected USU as the best of breed solution for license management. Pivotal decision factors were the open architecture of the USU Software Asset Management solution, and its ability to integrate effectively with a variety of data sources currently in place. This critical differentiator was important because The Customer did not have to ‘rip and replace’ current IT investments when implementing the USU SAM solution.

“This project started with a desire to merge an acquired company, to understand who owns what, and how it is being used from both a software and hardware perspective” says Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions Inc. “With competitor software already being previously utilized, this contract is a true win for the USU solutions team.”

By using USU Software Asset Management and their 100% in-house services team, The Customer will improve ROI and make better software purchasing decisions. USU has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.