New Cornell Dubilier Long-Life Filter Capacitors Released by New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ new ALH Series of AC Harmonic Filter Capacitors with 1,500-hour rating. This new CDE series is designed with the most advanced construction technology to meet the challenges of harsh environments. The series offers 50-percent greater life than competitive 85/85 THB-rated power film capacitors with designs that pass the rigors of automotive-grade electrical and mechanical testing.

The ALH Series offers 50-percent greater life than competitive 85/85 THB-rated film capacitors. The Temperature, Humidity at Bias (THB) test exposes parts to the harsh conditions of 85 °C at 85% relative humidity with rated voltage applied. CDE’s testing has been validated for 1,500 hours while competitors validate their series for 1,000 hours under the same conditions. This demanding test simulates the extremely harsh operating conditions encountered in many commercial and industrial inverter applications that can cause conventional film capacitors to fail early due to moisture penetration.

The ALH Series is optimized for AC harmonic filtering on the input and output of inverter circuits. Capacitance ranges from 0.22 to 50 μF at 160-450 Vac, 50/60Hz with high rms current ratings for handling higher-ordered harmonics.

The series offers self-healing, metalized polypropylene-film in a robust board-mount package that also meets the rigors of automotive AEC Q200 testing. The solvent-resistant, box-style plastic case and resin-seal are both UL/cUL 94V-0 recognized for construction designs, with tin-plated copper RoHS compliant terminations. Their superior construction makes these capacitors ideally suited for solar, wind, UPS, EV and other inverters applications that may be subjected to wide-ranging environmental conditions.

Features & Benefits:

Optimized AC voltage performance THB 85 ºC / 85% RH 1500 h at rated voltage Self-healing and low loss Suitable for high frequency applications

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).