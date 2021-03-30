AI Camera Processing Functionality Solutions Now Available from New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is expanding its capabilities in the design and manufacture of high-end camera solutions with advanced AI processing from VVDN Technologies. VVDN’s expertise in state-of-the-art intelligent camera platforms including AI processing functionality is allowing NYE to deliver high-speed edge analytics with reduced power consumption worldwide.

High-end platforms expand the opportunities to develop AI-equipped cameras/vision solutions, enabling a diverse range of applications in the surveillance, enterprise, fleet management, consumer, retail, smart city and industrial equipment industries. VVDN’s experience in developing and manufacturing the in the camera/vision space allows OEMs and product companies to develop Dash Cams, Video Conferencing Cameras, Security Surveillance Cameras/NVRs, Thermal Cameras with Video Analytics, 360 Degree High-End Cameras and Automotive Solutions.

According to Sreejith C., Vice President of VVDN’s Vision Business Unit, said, “VVDN is investing in Vision space and one of the major focus areas of the camera/vision industry is High-End Intelligent Platforms which is considered to be the next milestone in the vision space.” He added, “Our team comes with proven and deep expertise in areas such as dual-sensor integration, video stitching, image tuning, AI/ML, data modeling, edge computing which helps in delivering sophisticated and secured camera-based solutions to customers.”

Working on all AI subsets including machine learning, deep learning, convolutional neural network(CNN) VVDN is developing power-efficient, on edge AI-based camera devices. In addition, dedicated VVDN’s Video Labs help in testing and validating solutions with efficacy. The company has a strong relationship with silicon vendors and strong infrastructure and delivers best-in-class camera/vision-based solutions to Tier 1 and Tier 2 global OEMs across various industry verticals.

VVDN President of Engineering Vivek Bansal, said, “Customers are looking for solutions powered by the latest advances in Camera, AI and Computer Vision. The industry demands powerful on-device intelligence, camera processing and security. Fully understanding the rise of AI on edge, VVDN has invested a lot in gaining competency on the latest platforms available from all major silicon companies in the market.”

VVDN’s end-to-end services from engineering to manufacturing make it a preferred partner of global OEMs today, who capitalize on its capabilities and experience and to get their next-generation solutions designed, developed and manufactured through New Yorker Electronics in an accelerated time to market.

As a distributor rep agreement partner, New Yorker Electronics supplies VVDN’s complete Hardware Engineering, FPGA Engineering, Embedded Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Testing & QA services.

About New Yorker Electronics

