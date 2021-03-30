Broadridge Extends Capital Markets Franchise with Acquisition of Itiviti

Advisors

Houlihan Lokey Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to Broadridge on this transaction. In addition, Squire Patton Boggs, Roschier Advokatbyrå, and Covington & Burling provided legal advice to Broadridge on the acquisition, and Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP provided legal advice to Broadridge on the financing transaction.

Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley acted as joint financial advisors to Nordic Capital on this transaction.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridges infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridges technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit broadridge.com.

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a leading global capital markets technology service provider offering highly scalable solutions that deliver significant cost savings for financial institutions by enabling them to consolidate their trading infrastructure. The companys modular OEMS (order execution management systems) support multi-asset class, global trading across both principal and agency trading operations. Itivitis Connect and Trade solution portfolios offer comprehensive tools to support both connectivity, reflective of the growing importance of FIX as the financial markets universal language, and adaptivity to changing market dynamics and regulatory demands. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in 16 countries, the company serves over 2,000 customers across 50 countries, including several top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and asset managers. For more information please visit itiviti.com.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested more than EUR 17 billion in close to 120 investments. The most recent fund is Nordic Capital Fund X with EUR 6.1 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany, the UK and the US. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.