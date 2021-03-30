All Options Now Present with the Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro

If one is looking for a model for mining cryptos based on the SHA-256 algorithm, such as Bitcoin (BTC), then Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro is among the most recent and successful around. Offered by Bitmain, one of the main manufacturers of ASICs (based in China), the Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro is one of the latest models released by this manufacturer. It presents a marked improvement over its direct ancestor, the Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro, both in terms of raw chopping power and fuel efficiency. So that the Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro has no more secrets for you, let’s see its technical characteristics, then the algorithm to which it is dedicated, as well as the cryptocurrencies that it can mine. The Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro develops a computing power (or hashrate) of 73TH / s (TeraHash per second), which is at the top of the existing basket in terms of specialized mining machine. Its energy efficiency is 40 J / TH (Joule by TerraHash), which places it among the best ASICs of the moment. The above specs are certainly the most important to consider, especially when comparing them to other models.

About Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro:

It is the Antiminer having the best quality and support in the whole mining process. With a perfect capability, the antiminer happens to be the best simply.

