Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi

Fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi **********************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Tsing Yi this afternoon (March 28) in which a 64-year-old man died.

At around 1pm, a motorcycle driven by the 64-year-old man was travelling along Tsing Sha Highway towards Tsim Sha Tsui. Upon reaching Hoi Lai Estate, the motorcycle reportedly lost control and rammed into railings.

Sustaining serious injuries to his head and body, the man was rushed to Caritas Medical Centre in unconscious state and was certified dead at 1.50pm.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team of Traffic, New Territories South is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers at 3661 1346.