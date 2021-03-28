New London, NH Filmmaker Publishes Debut Book in Mystery Series

The Case of the Sad-Eyed Stripper: A Celeste Newhaven Psychic Eye Mystery, a new book by Suza Lambert Bowser, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book – Celeste Newhaven is a psychic  a reluctant psychic. As owner/proprietress of Newhaven’s Used Books in the northern California town of Crescent Bay, she believes she has found anonymity and a peaceful place to live, a place where she can be “normal”. But when she meets a young stripper named Minnie Mouse, dark visions, mystery , and a sense of unresolved murders descend on Celeste with the force of a Pacific Southwester. Unable to maintain a clear conscience while keeping her knowledge a secret, Celeste faces choices that lead her to R. Joe Gottelien, the handsome Chief of Police.

Suza Lambert Bowser introduces the first of her Celeste Newhaven Psychic Eye Mystery Series with The Case of the Sad-Eyed Stripper. Look forward to the next installment, The Case of the Red-Haired Ranchers, where Celeste navigates love, mystery, and murder in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

About the Author

Suza Lambert Bowser is a filmmaker, writer, and an artist currently living in New Hampshire. Her films include: A River of Skulls (Lionsgate) and FLEA (GGG), available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and the Microsoft Store.

The Case of the Sad-Eyed Stripper: A Celeste Newhaven Psychic Eye Mystery is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6481-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com