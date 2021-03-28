FALAYA | For Sale By Owner Louisiana | Flat Fee MLS Listing For Sale By Owner | Flat Fee MLS Listing

Selling a house can be one of the most exciting experiences in life! But doing it all on your own without the help of an experienced real estate agent can be a real challenge.

By going for sale by owner, how would you possibly ensure that your house is available on all the top listings to attract potential buyers?

Here’s where our flat fee service steps in. At Falaya, we innovate the fee structure in favour of sellers and buyers, instead of agents.

So, Why Choose Falaya?

It is our goal at Falaya to embrace advances in technology without losing the personal touch and professional service in our interactions with customers.

Falaya provides a platform for buyers and sellers to communicate directly with each other online without the need for a real estate agent.

Spend less and do more

A flat fee broker service is a budget-friendly alternative that offers efficient listing and process. It means you will not have to pay the realtor’s 6% commission and can do more work on your own.

Our broker program lowers the cost of the commission fee, with access to the local MLS listing.

List your property on Falaya

Falaya offers sellers the ability to list their home on the local MLS. Real estate agents browse through these lists to look for properties and then share them with other agents that also belong to the local MLS. You can buy home for sale by owner and buy home by owner.

We offer our services for one low flat fee, but is it really worth the risk for the seller to opt for this versus FSBO or a full-service agent paid on commission?

We’ll give you a reason to believe why our flat fee broker program may be the best way to generate maximum profit from your property.

Get your Flat Fee MLS Listings with Falaya

At Falaya, sellers will be able to submit their listing data, price offer and upload the photographs of the property without any communication whatsoever. They will have complete control over the selling process.

Falaya will help the seller market his property on its website. We will also post the listing to other platforms like MLS, Realtor, Zillow, Trulia, and more.

The seller will be able to control the listing data, maintain its accuracy, and update it (such as selling status) whenever needed. You can also manage your house showing schedules and arrangements, offer negotiations, settle with the buyer, etc.

Virtual appointments with your realtor

Falaya is re-innovating the real estate market and providing sellers and buyers the opportunity to be more in control of the sale and purchase process. Under our flat fee broker program, you can sell your home without any real estate agent present while still taking advantage of the MLS listing service.

However, if you do run into a predicament, Falaya also provides a la carte realtor services. You can book a virtual realtor appointment online. The realtor will be at your disposal anytime you want and will guide you through any of the fixed fee services you might need help with.

You can also hire a full-time ‘virtual’ agent who will guide you through the entire sales process. Sellers can upgrade to this full-time realtor service package by paying 1% and the listing fee.

Professional photographs and home staging services

Professional photographs are a highly efficient way to attract potential buyers. Visuals make your MLS entry look more appealing. You can hire our professional photographers for the listing photos. We will shoot day and evening exterior photos including gardens, water features, or other amenities.

Our team can also assist you with the home staging process. This will help speed up the selling process.

We aim at providing you, as an owner, more control over the listing and sale process of your property without having to go FSBO, while also guiding you every step of the way.

Visit Falaya.com or download our desktop or mobile app to get your listing sent out today!

CONTACT DETAILS:

Name – Falaya

E-mail – [email protected]

Phone no – 1.800.578.6508

Company – Falaya

Country – USA

Address – 4818 Tulane Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, United States