The launch of the Learning Resource Network (LRN) Qualifications in partnership with Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College (ECMCC) in Pakistan

Learning Resource Network (LRN), signed an agreement with Extreme Commerce Magna Carta College (ECMCC). The agreement was signed by Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of LRN, and Mr. Hameer Ali, General Manager – ECMCC. The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency, Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan.

ECMCC was inaugurated by Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner, Karachi and UK Trade Director Pakistan and Mr. Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour, Education and Literacy and Human Resources, Sindh. The ceremony took place on 25/03/2021 at the ECMCC, Tariq Road, Karachi Campus.

The CEO of LRN, Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, said: “I am extremely proud and honoured that Learning Resource Network is firmly established in Pakistan. Our partnership with ECMCC will enable Pakistani students to gain UK qualifications and progress on to UK universities thus opening up splendid opportunities to pursue a much treasured higher education. I would like to express my very special thanks to British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Mike Nithavrianakis, who very kindly attended the LRN and ECMCC launch ceremony on 25/03/2021.

British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis and UK Trade Director Pakistan appreciated ECMCC’s mission of providing top-notch education and impeccable entrepreneurial skills that will enable the youth of today to become the leaders of the future.

Sunny Ali, Founder Extreme Commerce on the launch of the institution said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with the Magna Carta College and together, we will help build human capital at par with the international standards in Pakistan. Through the ECMCC partnership, we aim to provide quality educational resources to everyone in Pakistan and help enhance their career progression chances”.

In his message to the participants, Ejaz Ashraf Chowdary, CEO of Magna Carta College Oxford said, “Our faculty are addressing the key career challenge facing Generation Y and the Millennials. With this initiative, we aim to help deliver quality education in Pakistan. We have brought together a team of world class teachers from the UK and Pakistan to help realize this dream”.

LRN

Launched in 2011, LRN is recognised as an awarding organisation by Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual)

In producing its qualifications, LRN uses the skills of a variety of UK and International experts. This allows us to draw on the knowledge of a varied project team in utilising the experience and expertise of academics, professionals working in the pertinent industries. LRN relies on the wealth of industry practice and knowledge of validation, verification, delivery and assessment.

In April 2020, LRN received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. LRN is one of 220 organisations in Britain to be recognised with this prestigious accolade. This was recognition of the expansion which LRN has brought to the overseas qualification market.

LRN has been awarded international accreditation as part of its quality controls, policies, systems and overall approach to its management systems. These awards are externally validated by the British Assessment Bureau. LRN has achieved accreditation in the form of l ISO 9001: Business Management Systems, ISO 14001: Environment Management Systems and ISO 27001: Information Security Management Systems.

LRN has achieved the prestigious award of Customer Service Excellence by the Cabinet Office. This is in recognition of its customer service practices, approach to managing and dealing with UK and Overseas customer needs, including the diverse needs of its centres.

LRN was the first UK Awarding Organisation to be awarded Customer Service Excellence.

Following reaccreditation in 2019, LRN was awarded further in receiving Customer Service Excellence: Compliance Plus. This demonstrates how LRN went further in the delivery of its customer service principles.

ECMCC

Formed by the partnership between Extreme Commerce, Pakistan, and Magna Carta College, UK, ECMCC aims to serve as a modern scholastic and incubation hub in Karachi, Pakistan, where experienced national and international faculty and independent industry practitioners can teach the best of modern British management qualifications and skill-based learning against the background of digital technology-enabled change.

