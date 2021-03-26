Students in Clearwater Learn their Human Rights and How to Advocate for Them

On March 2nd, 2021 United for Human Right’s Florida chapter delivered a seminar to 30 students ages 10 to 14 from the Community Learning Center in Clearwater, Florida. Children learned what human rights are from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Christopher King, President of United for Human Rights Florida chapter and motivational speaker, who is also a renowned human rights advocate and the grandson of late Blues legend B.B. King, delivered the 1.5 hour-long seminar to the students. He covered 15 of the 30 human rights straight out of the material of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI, the youth component of United for Human Rights).

YHRI’s website states: “(stet) to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI has now grown into a global movement, including hundreds of groups, clubs and chapters around the world.”

Their resources include Public Service Announcements on each of the 30 rights, an award-winning Story of Human Rights documentary and anti-bullying music video called “UNITED,” and an Educator’s Guide with lesson plans and activities on human rights. These materials are used by hundreds of educators across Florida, and thousands more around the world. All the resources are provided free of charge for educators and like-minded individuals.

Christopher King, along with other dedicated United for Human Rights Florida chapter volunteers, are trained on how to deliver seminars on all 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To schedule a seminar or presentation please contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, by email Cristian@humanrights.com .

About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”