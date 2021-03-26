Rangeeli Holi At Rangmanch Farms

he most vibrant festival of the year “HOLI” is back and surely our spirits are high too. This time it’s going to be better and bigger than ever. We all know how much these Holi events are a must to attend for, with all the music, food, friends-family and obviously colors being splashed all over. What else you need to make your Holi event memorable. And we have the perfect Holi event for you, “Rangeeli Holi”. As the name suggests, it’s all about the colors and fun in this ‘Rangeeli Holi’ party at Rangmanch Farms.

Rangmanch Farms is a fine property just about 25 minutes of drive from Gurugram, built in 13 acres of farmland away from all the turmoil of the city life, surely a perfect getaway place for an outing near Delhi.

And if you are looking for a Holi event this year then this is the place you wish to be. This year they are hosting their first Holi party under the name of “Rangeeli Holi” which is going to be simply amazing. Rangeeli Holi is an epic mixture of colors, music, food & drinks and fun games which is what Holi is all about, right?

Holi Event itineraries:-

Live DJ

Herbal Gulal Colors

Pool Party

Rain Dance

Mud Bath

Tubewell Bath

Breakfast

Lunch

Live Chaat Counters

Holi Special Mocktails

Special Games

Location: – Rangmanch Farms, Garhi-Budhera Road, Gurugram (30 minutes from Hero Honda Chowk)

Timing: – 29 March (09:00 am – 06:00 pm)

Entry Ticket:-

Adults – 1100/-

Kids (6-10 years) – 650/-

There are so many reasons for you to welcome spring with celebrating Holi this year and we have now gives you the perfect venue for that. Rangeeli Holi at the Rangmanch Farms is the place where you want to celebrate Holi this year with your friends and family this year.