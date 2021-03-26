Gphysco’s 2021 Round Up

Gphysco has had an interesting New Year in 2021 so far. With first being the first song released in 2021 which is called “Hard Life” released January 26, 2021. This song was a redo of the song released back then that was called “Messed Up Life” this version is a little longer and added lyrics towards the end. The next song dropped was called “Dark Truth” which was out on February 01, 2021, and has done pretty good on listeners when it was released. “Dark Truth” has a message behind it when listening to it.

Finally the recent song being released which was dropped on March 07,2021 12:00 A.M. EST the name of the song being called “Waking Up”. The song gives an upbeat mood mixed with rap all inside the song. The song has gone up and down a few times since the day it’s been out on release day in listening.

Quick note “Gphysco” has decided to change his Instagram from “Gphysco” to Gphyscoofficial” reason being he wants to start fresh and have a clean start on social media.

Lastly Gphysco has been on stand by on the works with music due to recent work and having a little cold affecting his ability to sing once the cold goes away Gphysco will go back to working on music.

Official cover art being “Waking Up” (Picture of forest fire)