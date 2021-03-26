Pompano, FL Author Publishes Poetry

Vapor Trails, a new book by Jon Dobre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Vapor Trails contains poems that reflect world travel perspectives, unique experiences, and thought-provoking commentaries. Jon Dobre has lived and worked in numerous world locations, which framed his cultural and personal perspectives portrayed within the pages of this book. He hopes readers will share these adventures, heartaches, real-life joys, and mind-travel experiences.

About the Author

Mr. Dobre is a world traveler who has lived and worked in Africa, Afghanistan, and Southeast Asia. He currently resides with family in South Florida.

Vapor Trails is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3512-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.