Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC. Evolved Into Arizona’s First All-in-One Cleaning Solution

Keeping a home or business clean takes a lot of effort. Not everybody has the time for it. Bacteria, dust, dander, and mold build up can make a home or working environment unhealthy. Dirt and grime can trigger allergies, or worst, cause someone to catch an illness.

In the heart of Phoenix Arizona in the year 2011, Kamil Tuma started his carpet cleaning business, Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC., and witnessed firsthand that his customers floors were not the only place where there was dirt and grime build-up.

“I quickly realized that there was a need for more than just carpet cleaning.” Kamil saw the potential of his business and started tinkering with ideas of doing more than just cleaning carpets. “Customers asked me to clean carpets and before I knew it, they were asking me to clean furniture, windows, their building, home.”

Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC. has grown from doing the typical work as a carpet, upholstery and tile-grout cleaner to power washing, natural stone cleaning, gutter cleaning, stripping and waxing floors, windows cleaning, mattress cleaning, deep house cleaning and disinfectant services for viruses (like Coronavirus) and bacteria.

Kamil says, “We do everything now. If we are not cleaning carpets, we have maids cleaning homes or we are stripping and waxing the floor for commercial buildings.”

Kamil and his team are the official cleaners for Main Event Entertainment in Arizona. Main Event is a family fun center with food, video games and bowling – they have multiple locations throughout the valley. The foot traffic and food alone dirty the carpets in only a few weeks.

“No matter how big or small the job is, our only focus is to make whatever it is we are cleaning look and feel brand new.” Kamil smiles with pride, “That is why we have nearly one-hundred five-star reviews on the internet. We are exceptionally good at what we do, and it shows.”

Kamil and his family moved to America from the Czech Republic a little over 20-years ago.

“I am living the American Dream,” Kamil unabashedly admits. “We clean our customers home and business with love. We do not use harsh chemicals. We always try to utilize organic materials. We clean with perfection and that is why we are so successful.”