Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Two Texas Self Storage Facilities

The Argus Self Storage Advisors North Texas Team, Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant of Dominus Commercial, sold Wanco Mini Storage in Granbury, TX. The sale closed January 2021. The 7,400 square foot facility sits on 3.5 acres and is located near downtown Granbury. It has maintained a 100% physical occupancy with below market rates, ideal for the individual investor looking to add value to the growing market.

The team also sold Saco Self Storage, a 57,000 square foot facility in Wichita Falls, TX, in February of 2021. The purchaser was an out of state buyer in an off-market transaction. The Argus North Texas team has continued to transact other properties with the out of state buyer since the closing of Saco Storage.

Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.