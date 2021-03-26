Mark Spain Real Estate Becomes Four-Time Recipient of Atlanta’s Top Workplace Honor

Mark Spain Real Estate has again been named one of Atlanta’s Top Workplaces. The 2021 list, awarded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s (AJC), is the 10th annual ranking of 150 small, midsize and large companies. Mark Spain Real Estate, the industry’s leading, independent residential real estate firm, has been included on this exclusive list for four years.

The Top Workplaces list was officially published in the AJC on March 22, 2021. According to the AJC, the award is based upon employee feedback, recognizing those employers who have invested in their employees’ well-being, thereby earning the loyalty and respect of their employees in the process.

“It’s humbling to have Mark Spain Real Estate named alongside so many impressive Atlanta companies,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Spain. “We believe in focusing on relationships and prioritizing people over transactions. We had another record year in 2020 and our team is the reason for our success.”

Since real estate industry veteran Mark Spain formed his namesake firm in 2016, Mark Spain Real Estate has expanded to 11 locations—six locations in Georgia (five in metro Atlanta and one in Athens) as well as five locations in the Southeast (Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa). The Orlando and Tampa locations were added this spring, with official target opening dates of April 1.

Mark Spain Real Estate has an extensive screening process for every new hire and only one in 10 applicants is offered a position on the sales team. Core values the firm looks for include the desire to lead with a servant’s heart and to work cohesively in a team environment. Being selective ensures the team’s top priority is serving clients with an unparalleled client experience.

The 2021 AJC Top Places to Work award is one of a growing list of accolades for Mark Spain Real Estate. The Alpharetta-based company recently made its third appearance on the annual Bulldog 100 list, signifying it is one of the fastest-growing University of Georgia graduate owned or run firms in the country. Mark Spain Real Estate has been recognized five times as an Inc. Magazine Inc. 5000 company. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Mark Spain Real Estate has also been designated the No. 1 real estate team in America for the last three years by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends for annual sales production.

About Mark Spain Real Estate:

Mark Spain Real Estate is the most trusted name in real estate, earning more 5-star reviews than any other firm in the United States. It has earned the No. 1 real estate team in the U.S. honor the last three consecutive years by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends for annual sales production and is a five-time Inc. 5000 recipient, an annual list honoring the fastest-growing private companies in America. Mark Spain Real Estate’s mobile site design was named the No. 1 Mobile Website in real estate by REAL Trends in 2019 and 2020. MarkSpain.com also earned recognition as a Top 10 Overall Website in 2019 and 2020. The company was honored in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 as one of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces. It has earned the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award the last four years, as one of metro Atlanta’s 100 top, fastest-growing, privately held companies. Mark Spain Real Estate made its third appearance on Atlanta’s Top 25 Real Estate Companies annual list in 2020 and debuted on similar lists for Charlotte and Raleigh.

As a company leader with cutting edge ideas like its Guaranteed Offer program and innovative and award-winning website, Mark Spain was honored in February as a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker. Compiled by RISMedia, a leading residential real estate industry information provider, the Newsmakers list includes nearly 300 industry professionals and Spain was named one of the Trailblazers/Agents of Change. He was also recognized as one of the PropTech 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate. The firm had a record sales year again in 2020, with more than $1.4 billion in gross sales volume, a 46.5% increase year-over-year. In line with its core value of leading with a servant’s heart, Mark Spain Real Estate’s 2020 partnerships with charitable causes in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh resulted in nearly a half million dollars raised for charity.