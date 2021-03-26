Marc Westray of Interpreters Unlimited Wins Rising Stars in Marketing Award

Marc Westray of Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has been named a winner of the Top 5 Rising Stars in Marketing Awards by Ignite Visibility. Ignite Visibility is a premier full service digital marketing and advertising agency that is consistently named one of the top SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing and CRO companies in the USA. With their Rising Stars in Marketing Awards they are honoring up-and-coming marketing leaders and recognizing outstanding marketing professionals who are within the first five years of their marketing career.

The Award was open to marketing professionals worldwide and judging was based on their overall background, career progression, and specific achievements in five years or less. The Ignite team chose 5 Finalists and recognized 12 additional marketers with honorable mentions.

“In these chaotic times, we believe it’s more important than ever to recognize early-career marketing professionals… We want to honor the industry’s hard-working, new innovators who have quickly adapted to today’s changing business climate and are capable of pushing traditional boundaries well beyond 2020.” – John Lincoln, Ignite Visibility CEO

Marc Westray began his career in entertainment and media and branched out into other industries where he spent time in promotions, public relations, event management, sales, art, writing and social media. His education and diverse professional experience combined with developing his own creative arts business has helped him attain success in marketing with Interpreters Unlimited. Focusing on an organic marketing plan that included a heavy concentration on in house SEO strategies, Marc was able to achieve significant results with IU. All leading to being named to the Top 5 Rising Stars in Marketing list.

Marc said, “As an awards program with so many talented professionals from around the world in the running, it’s an honor to be named to the Top 5.”

You can learn more about the winners and the award program here: https://ignitevisibility.com/rising-stars-in-marketing-awards/

For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.