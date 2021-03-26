DRB DESIGN is Now the Design Division of Tyndall Engineering & Design

Prentice Tyndall, President of Tyndall Engineering & Design, PA, today formally announced its merger with DRB DESIGN, a custom design firm located in Garner, NC. DRB DESIGN will operate as the design division of Tyndall Engineering, retaining its current name.

“I founded DRB DESIGN in 2003 with the goal of connecting with homeowners to turn their ideas into plans that say, ‘Welcome Home,’” says Reid Byrd, Design Manger and Founder of DRB DESIGN. “This partnership with Tyndall Engineering allows my team and I to focus our efforts on our work with clients, provide faster turnaround times, and expand our reach. Our clients will see the same friendly faces as always and, when needed, have the added expertise provided by the Tyndall Engineering team.”

“DRB DESIGN has a strong reputation for quality custom home designs, additions, and remodels,” says Tyndall. “Bringing Reid’s team on board offers a synergy that will benefit both teams and our client bases. We are excited to bring the DRB DESIGN skillset to our offerings.”

Tyndall Engineering & Design, PA (www.tyndallengineering.com) is a structural engineering firm founded in 2001 and based in the Raleigh, NC area. It has professional engineering staff licensed in over 15 states. TE&D has built, and continues to strengthen, a reputation of timely service, excellence in engineering, and the development of creative solutions on challenging projects. As the design division of TE&D, DRB DESIGN (www.drbhomedesign.com) provides plans for custom homes, renovations, additions, workshops, and more.