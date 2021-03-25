Measures to Achieve Energy Transition Towards Clean Energy

Government of India has set a target for installing 175 GW of Renewable Energy capacity (excluding large hydro) by the end of 2021-22 which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from Biomass and 5 GW from Small Hydro.

In order to become self-reliant in power generation and achieving energy transition towards clean energy, Government has inter-alia taken following measures:

(1) The renewable energy capacity to go up to 450 GW.

(2) Phase-wise retirement of old polluting coal based power plants.

(3) Setting up of Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks to provide land and transmission to RE developers on a plug and play basis.

(4) Schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Surakshaevam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II, etc.

(5) Laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power.

(6) Notifying Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar PV and Wind Projects.

(7) Declaring Large Hydro Power (LHPs) (>25 MW projects) as Renewable Energy source.

(8) Hydro Purchase Obligation (HPO) as a separate entity within Non-solar Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

(9) Tariff rationalization measures for bringing down hydro power tariff.

(10) Budgetary Support for Flood Moderation/Storage Hydro Electric Projects (HEPs).

(11) Budgetary Support to Cost of Enabling Infrastructure, i.e. roads/bridges for hydro projects.

(a) ₹ 1.5 crore per MW for projects upto 200 MW

(b) ₹ 1.0 crore per MW for projects above 200 MW.

