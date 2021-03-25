How Can Freightlinx Overcoming Food Grade Transport Challenges

Food grade transport industry is one of the rapidly growing industries in 2021. According to a report, the global food grade tanker transport market reached up to $100 billion in 2018. In the future, the market value is projected to touch the mark of $162 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The food grade transportation companies might be flourishing right now, but there are multiple challenges that they still have to overcome. The food grade transport challenges come in many ways, such as market conditions, product type, model, and such.

Working with food and beverage consumers for years, one of the leading food grade bulk tanker carriers — Freightlinx, knows everything about the food grade transportation companies and industry. They also claim that they can overcome the common food transportation challenges with their services. Let’s have a look at some of these challenges.

Top Food Grade Transport Challenges

The food grade tanker carriers have to face multiple challenges to make safe and timely deliveries. Some of the common challenges are:

Meeting the Strict Deadlines

Consumer goods manufacturers have to make sure that their products reach the market on the set date. The food grade tanker load boards have to meet the Must Arrive by Dates so that their clients’ products can hit the market on time. If the delivery dates are missed, heavy penalties by retailers are charged.

For example, Walmart has a strict On Time In Full Program that cuts 3% of the purchase price on the late arrival. So, it is very challenging for food grade transportation companies to meet strict delivery parameters set by different stores, such as pallet configuration, operating hours, preferred carriers, etc.

Cold Shipping Facilitates

Many food items are of perishable nature that needs to be stored in controlled temperature conditions. Since consumers always want fresh and less processed food items, so the need for refrigerated shipping has risen a lot lately.

The cost of temperature-controlled vehicles is higher than the regular transportation trucks. Moreover, maintaining a regulated temperature while driving a truck under direct sunlight is not at all easy. Therefore, the first challenge for food grade bulk tanker carriers is to buy expensive refrigerated vehicles and then hire trained staff to operate them.

Managing Contaminations

When food and beverage products are shipped, the container needs to be thoroughly cleaned and free from any type of debris or odors before loading. It is the responsibility of food grade tanker load boards to fully clean the container before loading the new products.

The presence of contamination can ruin the goods, and retailers will directly reject the shipment. It is a real challenge for food grade transportation companies to preserve products from getting contaminated while loading or unloading. They have to appoint quality check controllers to avoid contamination or loading mistakes from damaging the products.

How Freightlinx Helps to Overcome Food Grade Transport Challenges

Freightlinx is one of the leading licensed and certified food grade tanker carriers. They offer the perfect solution for carriers and shippers to easily locate the freights and manage them. They have overcome all the food grade transport challenges with:

Innovation: Using cutting-edge technologies and tools, they have revolutionized the food transportation industry. Transparency & Communication: They have brought transparency and communication into the industry.Collaboration: With an improved freight cycle, they have enhanced team collaboration. Analytics: They use advanced methods to collect and analyze freight data patterns to create fair pricing structures. Freightlinx prices are highly reliable and affordable in the industry.

Overall, Freightlinx has taken many steps to improve bulk food transportation systems. You can check out their website to better understand their services.