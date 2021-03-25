Fairfax Benefits Consultant Describes How Nonprofits Can Enhance Benefits

Business Benefits Group (BBG) has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining how non-profit organizations can enhance their benefit plans. The new article is guided by the nonprofit employee benefits consulting professionals at BBG who have extensive experience helping clients improve long-term stability within their organization. They have created this new article in order to help readers get a better understanding of the value non-profits will receive when working with expert benefits consultants.

BBG offers readers some valuable information regarding the advantages of improving your benefits strategy within your organization. In the article, they go over some strategies for achieving a strong benefits program including keeping sick days and paid time off separate, considering incentives, offering disability and long-term care options, and selecting good benefits providers. Their team hopes that this information will give organizational leaders some insight into what makes for a strong and competitive benefits program.

While this new article focuses on explaining how nonprofits can improve their benefits offerings, BBG’s website provides visitors with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Business Benefits Group offers benefit consulting, business insurance, succession planning, HR, compliance, and technology consulting services. They offer help specifically in areas such as benchmarking analysis, self-funding, benefits administration technology, buy-outs, and more. They pride themselves on having the bandwidth and care to support smaller organizations while having the depth of knowledge and scalability to support employers looking for advanced concepts for an ever-growing healthcare dilemma.

With the addition of this new article, the team at BBG hopes that readers will have a better understanding of how they can enhance their benefits offerings by making some important changes to their strategy.