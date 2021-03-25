Chimp&z Inc Wins Digital Mandate for Vinod Cookware

The agency, from the house of Merge Infinity Global, will steer and cook digital communications for the innovation-led cookware brand. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

Following a multi-agency pitch, Chimp&z Inc won the digital mandate for Vinod Cookware. The mandate covers the scope of social media strategy, creatives, digital PR & performance marketing for increasing the brand’s digital footprints. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Vinod Intelligent Cookware has been a trusted household brand with a commitment to design innovative products for contemporary kitchens. With constant RnD, the brand is devoted to enhancing the consumer experience, using state-of-art technology to create premium quality stainless steel products for intelligent cooking. Chimp&z Inc, as Vinod Cookware’s new digital partner, will be designing digital campaigns and content that boosts the brand’s recall value, while also emphasizing the ways it caters to the modern lifestyle of the target group.

Speaking about the partnership with Chimp&z Inc for the digital launch, Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware said, “Vinod Cookware has established a good reputation offline and currently we’re on a pursuit to digitally engage with our consumers, who are in various stages of their purchase journey. Chimp&z Inc brings a fresh perspective to our vision for the way forward and we are excited to explore the many potential routes on digital platforms.”

Commenting on the win, Lavinn Rajpal, MD & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc said, “Vinod Cookware has successfully won the trust of its consumers over the last few decades. In the digital ecosystem too, we plan to take the loyalty the brand has gained and use it to create digital connections with the new-age consumers. We are delighted that our integrated communication strategy for the brand was appreciated by Mr. Sunil Agarwal and his team and we look forward to actioning our plans for the brand.”