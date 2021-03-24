Inspired Image is a New App for Photographers, Explorers, Travelers, Anglers, Hunters, and Many More

1888 pressrelease – Be inspired to take your images and adventures to the next level. We are now live on Kickstarter!

San Diego, CA – “I have invested everything I have to start this company, to bring together creatives from every continent to form a community that can make a real difference to each other.” – Greg Yde

Inspired Image will be the go-to app for photographers, explorers, travelers, creatives, outdoor enthusiasts, and many more. This project is on Kickstarter and we need your support to begin our journey to be the biggest and best creative community platform in the world! Please click the link below to learn more.

Some key features:

• Precise photo locations

• Request live views from users

• Save locations with detailed notes

• Gears lists & EXIF data shared

• Tutorials

• Photo contests

The app will have many features to assist photographers, but other features like, requesting a live view which could be used by police, firefighters, ERT, anglers, hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, photographers, and many more. For an example, imagine there was a natural disaster, with the app the emergency response team could see your precise location and request a live visual to see what to expect before they arrive. There are countless scenarios this could be used for.

Another feature is saving your location, which could be used by photographers, explorers, travelers, anglers, hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, etc… For an example, let’s say you’re out scouting new areas to hunt, or you find a new fishing spot, with the app you could save those exact locations and add detailed information for future reference.

Inspiration comes in many forms, but one of the best is support from other creatives. Whether it’s giving you feedback on an image you are proud of or offering tips to get the most from a specific location. There is something truly special about sharing your passion with your fellow creatives. Inspired Image is committed to fostering a healthy and thriving community for photographers, artists, and explorers that encourages members to grow, learn and find new approaches to the countless beautiful locations that surround us.

We understand the importance of preserving our land, this is why Inspired Image will strategically partner with national parks, and other organizations to maintain awareness about the preservation of natural locations that people like to frequent.

With your support you can be directly involved in helping to finish this app and making it available for everyone. Please click the link to learn more and back this Kickstarter project with ANY amount and if it’s not fully funded by April 8th nobody will be charged. Deadline is soon! So please act now!

www.kickstarter.com/projects/inspiredimage/inspired-image-a-platform-for-the-creative-community?ref=user_menu