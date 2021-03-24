Inkinn Studio launches Delhi’s first tattoo academy for aspiring artists

Inkinn Studio, a Delhi-based premier tattoo studio is looking to disrupt the tattoo making industry with the official launch of its Inkinn Tattoo Academy conceptualized to help aspiring artists and professionals pursue a career in the body art industry.

Indian tattoo industry generates more than Rs. 20,000 crore every year, even though it is such a money-maker, the industry is fragmented. There is no organized structure or format in which this art is taught unlike photography, dancing, singing, etc. Backed by Max, Founder & Lead Tattoo Artist of Inkinn Tattoo Studio, the academy is a testimony of Max’s passion and love for the art form and hope that new artists will not have to struggle as he did. Inkinn Academy will offer comprehensive courses that combine the best of classroom sessions and hands-on training to guide the students in regards to the global techniques and best practices in the industry.

Talking about the launch, Max, Founder & Lead Tattoo Artist of Inkinn Tattoo Studio says, “We are extremely delighted to launch our first flagship academy in New Delhi, India. Inkinn Academy is a first-of-its-kind institute that is steadfast in creating awareness around tattoo making as a stable career option for the Indian youth. In western countries, the tattoo art market has been flourishing for a while but in India, it is still at a nascent stage. We believe that there is a huge scope for tattoo art in India. This academy will further our goal of developing professionals who want to build their careers in the field of tattoo making, thereby reducing the huge gap in talent that exists in the market today.”

“While there are many things to improve concerning regulations and governance, the tattoo industry is better placed as compared to most other career options. One of the essential characteristics of quality tattoo artists is their love for the art of tattooing and respect for their talent. Over the next 3 years, we are planning to ramp up our presence in Goa, Bangalore, and Punjab regions to help more aspiring and passionate budding tattoo artists pan-India,” adds Max.

The academy offers 4 programmes for beginners, intermediates, advanced and

apprenticeship, with the course duration of one year, 6 months, 3 months, and 45 days respectively. The courses and services introduced at the new facility are envisioned to impart experiential training on the key aspects including tattoo training. The modules will focus on domain competency, client handling, medical insights, tattoo technology and equipment, studio management, and digital platform of art & drawing. Other than the hands-on exposure participants will get through regular practical assignments, they will also be required to do an industry project which would involve working on an actual industry case study.

Today, unconventional career options are becoming the norm. As a pioneer in the Indian tattoo industry, Max has the expertise and the passion to share what he learned the hard way with the artists of the new generation. With the academy, Max wants to make tattoo making a mainstream career option for artists across the world and help the tattoo industry of India evolve further and reach new pinnacles of success bringing it at par with the rest of the world.

Applications for the course are now open. Interested candidates with a graduate degree and fresher’s with a keen interest in tattoo making can write to Inkinn studio for more information.