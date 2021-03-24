Exchange Rate Notification No. 32/2021 – Customs (N.T.)

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby makes the following amendment in the Notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs No.31/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 18th March, 2021 with effect from 25th March, 2021, namely: –

In the SCHEDULE-I of the said Notification, for serial No. 18 and the entries relating thereto, the following shall be substituted, namely: –

SCHEDULE-I